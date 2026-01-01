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<p>clean carfax report finished in grey on black leather, 22 inch rims, black optics package, S LINE  glass roof, heated seats, AIR COOLED SEATS blind spot assist, key less go, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE,REAR HEATED SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, LANE ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, finance price 41999.00 cash price 43999.00taxes and license are extra</p>

2022 Audi Q8

116,268 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Audi Q8

Progressiv

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14232314

2022 Audi Q8

Progressiv

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,268KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1DVBF18ND015211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,268 KM

Vehicle Description

clean carfax report finished in grey on black leather, 22 inch rims, black optics package, S LINE  glass roof, heated seats, AIR COOLED SEATS blind spot assist, key less go, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE,REAR HEATED SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, LANE ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, finance price 41999.00 cash price 43999.00taxes and license are extra

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2022 Audi Q8