$41,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q8
Progressiv
2022 Audi Q8
Progressiv
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,268 KM
Vehicle Description
clean carfax report finished in grey on black leather, 22 inch rims, black optics package, S LINE glass roof, heated seats, AIR COOLED SEATS blind spot assist, key less go, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE,REAR HEATED SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, LANE ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, finance price 41999.00 cash price 43999.00taxes and license are extra
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393