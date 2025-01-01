$94,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi RS 4
e-tron GT QUATTRO|CARBON|MASSAGE|CLUSTERNAV|LASER|3DCAM|HUD|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$94,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6653
- Mileage 34,164 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CARBON ROOF, CARBON REAR BUMPER, CARBON SIDE MIRRORS, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, LASER HEADLIGHTS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, MULTI DRIVE MODES, DRIVING SOUNDS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
