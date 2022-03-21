2022 Audi RS 4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$176,890 + taxes & licensing 9 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8754170

8754170 Stock #: P10210

P10210 VIN: WU1ARBF1XND017817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 942 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.