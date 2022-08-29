Menu
2022 Audi RS 4

28,372 KM

Details Features

$165,890

+ tax & licensing
$165,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2022 Audi RS 4

2022 Audi RS 4

Q8 4.0T

2022 Audi RS 4

Q8 4.0T

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$165,890

+ taxes & licensing

28,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9196984
  • Stock #: P10393
  • VIN: WU1ARBF15ND015568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

