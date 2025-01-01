Menu
<p data-pm-slice=1 1 []>clean carfax, balance of BMW warranty, carbon fiber seats, carbon fiber trim push button start key-less go, satellite radio. blind spot assist heated seats, reverse camera, apple car play, android auto, white on ivory interior, tinted windows, taxes and Licence are extra, financing available, extended warranty available, family owned and operated for over 29 years, please call ahead for an appointment, you will not find another like this</p>

2022 BMW M4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW M4

Competition M xDrive

2022 BMW M4

Competition M xDrive

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WBS43AZ02NCK89320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

clean carfax, balance of BMW warranty, carbon fiber seats, carbon fiber trim push button start key-less go, satellite radio. blind spot assist heated seats, reverse camera, apple car play, android auto, white on ivory interior, tinted windows, taxes and Licence are extra, financing available, extended warranty available, family owned and operated for over 29 years, please call ahead for an appointment, you will not find another like this

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
