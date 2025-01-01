Menu
Account
Sign In
**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PACKAGE, XDRIVE AWD, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2022 BMW X2

110,437 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW X2

xDrive28i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|+++

Watch This Vehicle
12880964

2022 BMW X2

xDrive28i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12880964
  2. 12880964
  3. 12880964
  4. 12880964
  5. 12880964
  6. 12880964
  7. 12880964
  8. 12880964
  9. 12880964
  10. 12880964
  11. 12880964
  12. 12880964
  13. 12880964
  14. 12880964
  15. 12880964
  16. 12880964
  17. 12880964
  18. 12880964
  19. 12880964
  20. 12880964
  21. 12880964
  22. 12880964
  23. 12880964
  24. 12880964
  25. 12880964
  26. 12880964
  27. 12880964
  28. 12880964
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,437KM
VIN WBXYJ1C01N5U07727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6660
  • Mileage 110,437 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PACKAGE, XDRIVE AWD, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo|LOADED|NO LUX TAX|PERFORMANCEPKG|SPORTCHRONO for sale in North York, ON
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo|LOADED|NO LUX TAX|PERFORMANCEPKG|SPORTCHRONO 29,732 KM $99,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|+++ 110,437 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe|AWD|NO LUX TAX|NIGHTVIS|CARBON|HEADSUP|+ for sale in North York, ON
2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe|AWD|NO LUX TAX|NIGHTVIS|CARBON|HEADSUP|+ 63,821 KM $114,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2022 BMW X2