2022 BMW X4

Menu
Account
Sign In
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL!** SPORTS ACTIVITY COUPE FEATURING : HEADS UP DISPLAY, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SPOTIFY, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2022 BMW X4

10,629 KM

Details Description

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW X4

xDrive30i|NAV|HUD|3DCAM|AMBIENT|REDLEATHER|LED|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW X4

xDrive30i|NAV|HUD|3DCAM|AMBIENT|REDLEATHER|LED|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10875987
  2. 10875987
  3. 10875987
  4. 10875987
  5. 10875987
  6. 10875987
  7. 10875987
  8. 10875987
  9. 10875987
  10. 10875987
  11. 10875987
  12. 10875987
  13. 10875987
  14. 10875987
  15. 10875987
  16. 10875987
  17. 10875987
  18. 10875987
  19. 10875987
  20. 10875987
  21. 10875987
  22. 10875987
  23. 10875987
  24. 10875987
  25. 10875987
  26. 10875987
  27. 10875987
  28. 10875987
  29. 10875987
  30. 10875987
  31. 10875987
  32. 10875987
  33. 10875987
  34. 10875987
  35. 10875987
  36. 10875987
  37. 10875987
  38. 10875987
  39. 10875987
  40. 10875987
  41. 10875987
  42. 10875987
  43. 10875987
  44. 10875987
  45. 10875987
  46. 10875987
  47. 10875987
  48. 10875987
  49. 10875987
  50. 10875987
Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,629KM
Used
VIN 5UX33DT07N9J85401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5671
  • Mileage 10,629 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW YEAR SPECIAL!** SPORTS ACTIVITY COUPE FEATURING : HEADS UP DISPLAY, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SPOTIFY, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i|NAV|HEADSUP|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|LED for sale in North York, ON
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i|NAV|HEADSUP|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|LED 79,039 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|CREAMLEATHER|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2017 Audi A4 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|CREAMLEATHER|+++ 78,189 KM $27,587 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|CREAMLEATHER|AIRSUSP for sale in North York, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|CREAMLEATHER|AIRSUSP 66,505 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2022 BMW X4