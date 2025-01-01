Menu
2022 Can-am Spyder RT Limited<br>Oil service done last week by dealer<br>clean carfax<br>OEM back rest, footrest lights, front led lights<br><br>Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!<br>This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799. <br>If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.<br><br>5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Open Monday-Saturday<br>dynamicfinemotors.ca<br>Call or text 437-561-2890

2022 Can-Am Spyder RT

13,245 KM

Details

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Can-Am Spyder RT

LIMITED/ CLEAN CARFAX/ SERVICED/ OEM UPGRADES

13135060

2022 Can-Am Spyder RT

LIMITED/ CLEAN CARFAX/ SERVICED/ OEM UPGRADES

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,245KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2BXNBDD22NV003280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matte Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,245 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Can-am Spyder RT Limited
Oil service done last week by dealer
clean carfax
OEM back rest, footrest lights, front led lights

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Open Monday-Saturday
dynamicfinemotors.ca
Call or text 437-561-2890

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

877-554-4226

2022 Can-Am Spyder RT