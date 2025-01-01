$27,950+ taxes & licensing
2022 Can-Am Spyder RT
LIMITED/ CLEAN CARFAX/ SERVICED/ OEM UPGRADES
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$27,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,245KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2BXNBDD22NV003280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Matte Grey
- Interior Colour "
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 13,245 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Can-am Spyder RT Limited
Oil service done last week by dealer
clean carfax
OEM back rest, footrest lights, front led lights
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Open Monday-Saturday
dynamicfinemotors.ca
Call or text 437-561-2890
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
