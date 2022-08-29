2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $93,888 + taxes & licensing 1 , 7 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9303529

9303529 VIN: 1FTBW9CK1NKA13439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 1,755 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor

