$93,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$93,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van
2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van
E T 350 ELECTRIC
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$93,888
+ taxes & licensing
1,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9303529
- VIN: 1FTBW9CK1NKA13439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Electric, OXFORD WHITE, PREFFERED EQUIPMENT PKG 101A, ELECTRIC MOTOR, 1 SPEED TRANSMISSION, ELECTRIC AXLE, 253 DEGREE OPENING, 9500 GVWR PACKAGE, FRONT FOG LAMPS, START STOP DELETE, SYNC 4 TOUCHSCREEN, SINGLE BATTERY (70 AMPS), ALLOYS, VINYL FLOOR COVERING
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9