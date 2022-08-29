Menu
2022 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van

1,755 KM

Details Description Features

$93,888

+ tax & licensing
$93,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

E T 350 ELECTRIC

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$93,888

+ taxes & licensing

1,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9303529
  • VIN: 1FTBW9CK1NKA13439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Electric, OXFORD WHITE, PREFFERED EQUIPMENT PKG 101A, ELECTRIC MOTOR, 1 SPEED TRANSMISSION, ELECTRIC AXLE, 253 DEGREE OPENING, 9500 GVWR PACKAGE, FRONT FOG LAMPS, START STOP DELETE, SYNC 4 TOUCHSCREEN, SINGLE BATTERY (70 AMPS), ALLOYS, VINYL FLOOR COVERING

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
