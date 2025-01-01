Menu
<h2>2022 Ford Explorer: Versatile Family SUV with Athletic Edge</h2><p> </p><p>This reliable <strong>2022 Ford Explorer</strong> blends family practicality with a sporty, rear-wheel-drive based performance feel. Its an ideal choice for the modern family that needs <strong>7-passenger capacity</strong>, all-weather confidence, and robust capability.</p><p> </p><h3>Design and Drivability</h3><p> </p><p>The exterior is finished in a sleek <strong>Grey</strong> (such as Carbonized Gray Metallic), a sharp, modern color that complements the Explorers dynamic, muscular styling. Inside, the cabin features a durable and dark <strong>Black</strong> interior, offering a clean, premium look with comfortable seating.</p><p>Built on a <strong>rear-wheel-drive architecture</strong>, the Explorer delivers handling that is more composed and engaging than many of its front-wheel-drive rivals. Its available <strong>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>, paired with a powerful EcoBoost engine, ensures confident traction and capability in any driving condition, from highways to slippery roads.</p><p> </p><h3>Power and Practicality</h3><p> </p><p>A key highlight is the <strong>2.3L EcoBoost I-4 Turbocharged</strong> engine. This powerhouse delivers a strong <strong>300 horsepower</strong> and <strong>310 lb-ft of torque</strong>, giving it quick acceleration and ample passing power—all while retaining competitive fuel efficiency. This performance is handled by a smooth <strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong>.</p><p>As a family vehicle, the Explorer prioritizes utility, offering <strong>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong> for maximum comfort and <strong>7-passenger versatility</strong> with easy access to the third row. It is also equipped with the comprehensive <strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™</strong> safety suite, ensuring you and your passengers are protected by modern driver-assistance technology. </p><p>Odometer: 124,000 KM. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Special Finance Price: $32,999 | Cash Price: $34,499</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Business Hours:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Sunday : Closed</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p><p> </p>

  3. 1761257090513
  4. 1761257090944
  5. 1761257091389
  6. 1761257091771
  7. 1761257092229
  8. 1761257092631
  9. 1761257093073
  10. 1761257093512
  11. 1761257093987
  12. 1761257094429
  13. 1761257094808
  14. 1761257095237
  15. 1761257095654
  16. 1761257096099
  17. 1761257096568
  18. 1761257097501
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

