**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECOBOOST POWERED, 4WD, SIDE STEPS, BEDLINER, TRUCKHERO BAKFLIP MX4 FOLDING BED COVER, PANORAMIC ROOF, ZONE LIGHTING, REMOTE START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, DRIVER ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TAILGATE, REMOTE TAILGATE, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2022 Ford F-150

79,981 KM

Details Description

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT|4WD|SUPERCREW|ECOBOOST|NAV|BEDCOVER|BEDLINER|+

12902042

2022 Ford F-150

XLT|4WD|SUPERCREW|ECOBOOST|NAV|BEDCOVER|BEDLINER|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,981KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1NFB39526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6672
  • Mileage 79,981 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECOBOOST POWERED, 4WD, SIDE STEPS, BEDLINER, TRUCKHERO BAKFLIP MX4 FOLDING BED COVER, PANORAMIC ROOF, ZONE LIGHTING, REMOTE START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, DRIVER ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TAILGATE, REMOTE TAILGATE, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
2022 Ford F-150