2022 Ford F-150

268 KM

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

XLT FX4 OFF ROAD

XLT FX4 OFF ROAD

Location

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8251836
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E85NFA54184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW. ONLY 268KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
