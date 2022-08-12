$57,990+ tax & licensing
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Ranger
FX4/OFF ROAD LARIAT
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: D14090
- VIN: 1FTER4FH9NL000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW.
1. 501A EQUIPMENT GROUP
LARIAT SERIES
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUIZE CONTROL, FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM, SPLASH PACKAGE, FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, TOW PACKAGE, TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM, SKID PLATES, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE YOU CAN CALL US AT 416-398-3500 OR SEND US AN EMAIL.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
