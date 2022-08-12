Menu
2022 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2022 Ford Ranger

2022 Ford Ranger

FX4/OFF ROAD LARIAT

2022 Ford Ranger

FX4/OFF ROAD LARIAT

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8974234
  • Stock #: D14090
  VIN: 1FTER4FH9NL000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D14090
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW.

1.  501A EQUIPMENT GROUP 

LARIAT SERIES

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUIZE CONTROL, FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM, SPLASH PACKAGE, FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, TOW PACKAGE, TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM, SKID PLATES, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF. 

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE YOU CAN CALL US AT 416-398-3500 OR SEND US AN EMAIL.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
