Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Transit

38 KM

Details Description Features

$85,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Transit

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

38KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665615
  • VIN: 1FTBR1CG1NKA16412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 38 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW. IT HAS FULL BEDLINER.  ONLY 38 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2022 Ford Transit T-...
 38 KM
$85,888 + tax & lic
2003 Ford Mustang V6...
 11,888 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 149,955 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory