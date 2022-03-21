$85,888+ tax & licensing
$85,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2022 Ford Transit
2022 Ford Transit
T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$85,888
+ taxes & licensing
38KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8665615
- VIN: 1FTBR1CG1NKA16412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 38 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW. IT HAS FULL BEDLINER. ONLY 38 KMS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9