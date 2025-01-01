$58,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4X - SUNROOF|LANEKEEP|BLINDSPOT|360CAM|NOACCIDEN
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare to dominate any environment in this spectacular Black on Black 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X. This is not merely an off-road truck; it is a meticulously engineered balance of hardcore capability and Denali-level luxury, all cloaked in an aggressive, blacked-out aesthetic.The Exterior: Shadow Dominance
Finished in deep, menacing Onyx Black, this AT4X presents a commanding silhouette. Every detail, from the unique grille with Dark Nickel finishes to the powerful stance from the factory 2-inch lift, speaks to its no-compromise nature. It rides on its signature 18-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels. The standard six-function MultiPro™ Tailgate adds unmatched versatility to this formidable design.Performance: Unstoppable Force
Under the hood lies the heart of a beast: the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, delivering a potent 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, all managed by a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.
The AT4X's true advantage lies in its purpose-built hardware:
Multimatic™ DSSV Spool-Valve Dampers: Providing exceptional control and a surprisingly smooth ride on both pavement and brutal off-road terrain.
Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials: A class-exclusive feature that ensures maximum traction and control in the most challenging low-traction scenarios.
Terrain Mode with One-Pedal Driving: Enabling precise control for slow-speed rock crawling.
Step inside the exclusive Obsidian Rush interior, where luxury meets ruggedness. The cabin is an upscale sanctuary, draped in full-grain leather with unique red and white double-needle stitching, and accented with authentic Vanta Ash wood trim.
Premium features elevate every journey:
16-Way Power Front Seats with Heat, Ventilation, and Massage function.
More than 40 inches of combined digital display, including the massive 13.4-inch GMC Premium Infotainment System with Google built-in and a configurable 12.3-inch Digital Driver Information Center.
12-Speaker Bose® Premium Series sound system.
Power sunroof and a premium microsuede headliner.
This 2022 Sierra AT4X is the ultimate expression of premium off-roading, offering the best of both worlds for the enthusiast who demands extreme capability without sacrificing world-class refinement.
Special Finance Price: $58,999 | Cash Price: $60,499
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.
Vehicle Features
