Menu
Account
Sign In
Features include: Back up camera, Lane watch monitoring, Brake assist, Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning system, Cross traffic alert, Adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless start, Keyless entry and much more<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!

2022 Honda Civic

17,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/BACKUP CAM

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F30NH119549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include: Back up camera, Lane watch monitoring, Brake assist, Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning system, Cross traffic alert, Adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless start, Keyless entry and much more

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX for sale in North York, ON
2016 Honda HR-V EX 148,393 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in North York, ON
2023 Nissan Sentra SV 21,310 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX for sale in North York, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX 114,101 KM $19,450 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic