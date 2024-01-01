$25,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/BACKUP CAM
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/BACKUP CAM
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$25,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F30NH119549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include: Back up camera, Lane watch monitoring, Brake assist, Lane keep assist, Lane departure warning system, Cross traffic alert, Adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless start, Keyless entry and much more
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2022 Honda Civic