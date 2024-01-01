Menu
2022 Honda Civic Touring Package: 180hp 1.5-liter, turbocharged and intercooled VTEC 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather-trimmed seating, 8-way power driver seat, 9-inch touch screen infotainment system, Bose 12 speaker surround sound system, wireless phone charger, wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rain-sensing windshield wipers, front & rear parking sensors, cross traffic monitor, remote engine starter, blind spot information system, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, smart entry with walk away auto lock, power passenger seat, power moonroof, bluetooth connectivity, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more!

43,649 KM

2022 Honda Civic Touring Package: 180hp 1.5-liter, turbocharged and intercooled VTEC 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather-trimmed seating, 8-way power driver seat, 9-inch touch screen infotainment system, Bose 12 speaker surround sound system, wireless phone charger, wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rain-sensing windshield wipers, front & rear parking sensors, cross traffic monitor, remote engine starter, blind spot information system, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, smart entry with walk away auto lock, power passenger seat, power moonroof, bluetooth connectivity, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

