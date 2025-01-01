Menu
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in North York, ON

92,294 KM

Details Features

Sport

12557777

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
92,294KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,294 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2021 Kia Forte LX for sale in North York, ON
2021 Kia Forte LX 84,706 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE R-LINE LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE R-LINE LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA 109,998 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT I-ACTIV AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAV L/ASSIST for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT I-ACTIV AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAV L/ASSIST 81,498 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

