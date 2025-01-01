Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Pilot

94,872 KM

Details Features

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13160773

2022 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 13160773
  2. 13160773
  3. 13160773
  4. 13160773
  5. 13160773
  6. 13160773
  7. 13160773
  8. 13160773
  9. 13160773
  10. 13160773
  11. 13160773
  12. 13160773
  13. 13160773
  14. 13160773
  15. 13160773
  16. 13160773
  17. 13160773
  18. 13160773
  19. 13160773
  20. 13160773
  21. 13160773
  22. 13160773
Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,872KM
VIN 5FNYF6H6XNB502357

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # K0979
  • Mileage 94,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2022 Kia NIRO EX Pkg. Heated Seats & Steering Wheel for sale in North York, ON
2022 Kia NIRO EX Pkg. Heated Seats & Steering Wheel 67,478 KM $24,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Telluride SX Pkg. 5,000lbs Towing Capacity 360 Camera for sale in North York, ON
2021 Kia Telluride SX Pkg. 5,000lbs Towing Capacity 360 Camera 113,582 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L Pkg. Clean Carfax Remote Starter for sale in North York, ON
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L Pkg. Clean Carfax Remote Starter 62,164 KM $31,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2022 Honda Pilot