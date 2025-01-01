Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ULTIMATE TECH, SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DRIVER ATTENTION SAFETY, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SOUNDS OF NATURE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

95,895 KM

$24,987 + tax & licensing

2022 Hyundai Elantra

95,895 KM

Details Description

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech|IVT|NAV|BOSE|AMBIENT|LEATHER|SUNROOF

12248617

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech|IVT|NAV|BOSE|AMBIENT|LEATHER|SUNROOF

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,895KM
VIN KMHLN4AG3NU247929

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6376
  • Mileage 95,895 KM

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ULTIMATE TECH, SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DRIVER ATTENTION SAFETY, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SOUNDS OF NATURE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2022 Hyundai Elantra