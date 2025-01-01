$24,987+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech|IVT|NAV|BOSE|AMBIENT|LEATHER|SUNROOF
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$24,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6376
- Mileage 95,895 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ULTIMATE TECH, SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DRIVER ATTENTION SAFETY, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SOUNDS OF NATURE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
1-877-464-0622