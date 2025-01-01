Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> **RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

70,852 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

| APPLE CARPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle
12679407

2022 Hyundai Elantra

| APPLE CARPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12679407
  2. 12679407
  3. 12679407
  4. 12679407
  5. 12679407
  6. 12679407
  7. 12679407
  8. 12679407
  9. 12679407
  10. 12679407
  11. 12679407
  12. 12679407
  13. 12679407
  14. 12679407
  15. 12679407
  16. 12679407
  17. 12679407
  18. 12679407
  19. 12679407
  20. 12679407
  21. 12679407
  22. 12679407
  23. 12679407
  24. 12679407
  25. 12679407
  26. 12679407
  27. 12679407
  28. 12679407
  29. 12679407
  30. 12679407
  31. 12679407
  32. 12679407
  33. 12679407
  34. 12679407
  35. 12679407
  36. 12679407
  37. 12679407
  38. 12679407
  39. 12679407
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,852KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU214668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 70,852 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
**RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **




Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED 71,308 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra | APPLE CARPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra | APPLE CARPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 70,852 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED 82,969 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2022 Hyundai Elantra