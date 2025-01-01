Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : PANORAIC ROOF, MULTI DRIVE AND STEERING MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, USB, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2022 Hyundai Sonata

68,918 KM

Details Description

$28,987

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Luxury|BOSE|360CAM|LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS|++

12905912

2022 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Luxury|BOSE|360CAM|LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$28,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,918KM
VIN 5NPEL4J27NH135765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6670
  • Mileage 68,918 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : PANORAIC ROOF, MULTI DRIVE AND STEERING MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, USB, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$28,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2022 Hyundai Sonata