<p>FINISHED ON GREY ON BLACK CLOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, FREEDOM TOP, REVERSE CAMERA, 4X4, AUTOMATIC, HARD TOP TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE 30999.00 CASH PRICE 32999.00 PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT</p>

2022 Jeep Wrangler

23,200 KM

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
13466835

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
23,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4GJXAN4NW175452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 23,200 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED ON GREY ON BLACK CLOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, FREEDOM TOP, REVERSE CAMERA, 4X4, AUTOMATIC, HARD TOP TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE 30999.00 CASH PRICE 32999.00 PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

