2022 Kia Carnival SX Package 290hp 3.5L GDI 6-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, 7 passenger, dual power sunroof, leather seating, heated/cooled 1st & 2nd row, 2nd row VIP lounge seating, parking collision avoidance assist, BOSE premium surround sound system, GPS navigation, passenger view camera, blind view monitoring, around view 360 degree monitor, navigation based smart cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, front & rear parking sensors, safe exit assist, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel 19 inch black alloy wheels and so much more!

2022 Kia Carnival

117,195 KM

$39,395

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Carnival

SX Pkg Dual Sunroof 2nd Row VIP Lounge Seating

2022 Kia Carnival

SX Pkg Dual Sunroof 2nd Row VIP Lounge Seating

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$39,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,195KM
VIN KNDNE5H35N6057351

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,195 KM

2022 Kia Carnival SX Package 290hp 3.5L GDI 6-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, 7 passenger, dual power sunroof, leather seating, heated/cooled 1st & 2nd row, 2nd row VIP lounge seating, parking collision avoidance assist, BOSE premium surround sound system, GPS navigation, passenger view camera, blind view monitoring, around view 360 degree monitor, navigation based smart cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, front & rear parking sensors, safe exit assist, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel 19 inch black alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$39,395

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2022 Kia Carnival