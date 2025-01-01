Menu
2022 Kia Forte GT Limited Pkg. 201hp 1.6L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, front wheel drive, Harman Kardon premium surround sound, dual exhaust, larger front disc brakes, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front & rear seats, air cooled front seats, 10-way power driver seat, GPS navigation, advanced smart cruise control, highway drive assist, rear spoiler, remote engine starter, dual zone climate control, advanced forward collision avoidance, LED interior lighting, power sunroof, LED headlights & taillights, wireless phone charger, lane keeping assist, lane follow assist, blind spot collision assist, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2022 Kia Forte

84,182 KM

$23,790

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

Harmon Kardon Surround Sound Wireless Charger

12211998

2022 Kia Forte

Harmon Kardon Surround Sound Wireless Charger

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$23,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,182KM
VIN 3KPF44ACONE432598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Delight
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,182 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Kia Forte GT Limited Pkg. 201hp 1.6L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, front wheel drive, Harman Kardon premium surround sound, dual exhaust, larger front disc brakes, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front & rear seats, air cooled front seats, 10-way power driver seat, GPS navigation, advanced smart cruise control, highway drive assist, rear spoiler, remote engine starter, dual zone climate control, advanced forward collision avoidance, LED interior lighting, power sunroof, LED headlights & taillights, wireless phone charger, lane keeping assist, lane follow assist, blind spot collision assist, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$23,790

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2022 Kia Forte