2022 Kia Forte
Harmon Kardon Surround Sound Wireless Charger
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$23,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange Delight
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,182 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Kia Forte GT Limited Pkg. 201hp 1.6L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, front wheel drive, Harman Kardon premium surround sound, dual exhaust, larger front disc brakes, leather sport seats with red stitching, heated front & rear seats, air cooled front seats, 10-way power driver seat, GPS navigation, advanced smart cruise control, highway drive assist, rear spoiler, remote engine starter, dual zone climate control, advanced forward collision avoidance, LED interior lighting, power sunroof, LED headlights & taillights, wireless phone charger, lane keeping assist, lane follow assist, blind spot collision assist, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
Vehicle Features
