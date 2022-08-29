Menu
2022 Kia Forte

4,788 KM

Details Features

$27,300

+ tax & licensing
$27,300

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte

LX

2022 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,300

+ taxes & licensing

4,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9060235
  • Stock #: P5924
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD1NE473790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Streaming Audio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover
Tires: 195/65R15
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
15" Steel Wheels w/Cover
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

