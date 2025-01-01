Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Kia Rio LX Premium Trim Package: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, blind spot collision warning, sunroof, heated steering wheel, rearview camera, bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, heated front seats, 15-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program! Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. Youll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2022 Kia Rio

49,909 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Rio

5-Door LX Premium Pkg. Sunroof Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
12725958

2022 Kia Rio

5-Door LX Premium Pkg. Sunroof Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 12725958
  2. 12725958
  3. 12725958
  4. 12725958
  5. 12725958
  6. 12725958
  7. 12725958
  8. 12725958
  9. 12725958
  10. 12725958
  11. 12725958
  12. 12725958
  13. 12725958
  14. 12725958
  15. 12725958
  16. 12725958
  17. 12725958
  18. 12725958
  19. 12725958
  20. 12725958
  21. 12725958
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,909KM
VIN 3KPA25AD8NE489615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,909 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Kia Rio LX Premium Trim Package: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, blind spot collision warning, sunroof, heated steering wheel, rearview camera, bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, heated front seats, 15-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2022 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium Pkg. Sunroof Heated Steering Wheel for sale in North York, ON
2022 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium Pkg. Sunroof Heated Steering Wheel 49,909 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium Pkg. Air-Cooled Seats Navigation for sale in North York, ON
2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium Pkg. Air-Cooled Seats Navigation 30,504 KM $31,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru WRX Sport Pkg. Clean Carfax Manual Transmission for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru WRX Sport Pkg. Clean Carfax Manual Transmission 43,005 KM $34,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2022 Kia Rio