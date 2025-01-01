Menu
2022 Kia Seltos EX Premium Trim Package: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, LED headlights, GPS navigation, wireless cellphone charger, power driver seat, power passenger seat, air-cooled front seats, heated front & rear seats, smart cruise control, ambient mood lighting, heated steering wheel, leather seating, sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, rearview camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and so much more!

2022 Kia Seltos

37,635 KM

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos

EX Premium Pkg. Air-Cooled Seats Navigation

12674082

2022 Kia Seltos

EX Premium Pkg. Air-Cooled Seats Navigation

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,635KM
VIN KNDERCAA0N7240250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Kia Seltos EX Premium Trim Package: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, LED headlights, GPS navigation, wireless cellphone charger, power driver seat, power passenger seat, air-cooled front seats, heated front & rear seats, smart cruise control, ambient mood lighting, heated steering wheel, leather seating, sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, rearview camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Door Map Pockets
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Ventilated Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
