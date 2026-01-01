Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Seltos

182,692 KM

Details Features

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14295089

2022 Kia Seltos

LX FWD

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 14295089
  2. 14295089
  3. 14295089
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
182,692KM
VIN KNDEP2AA1N7328126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX HEV Clean Carfax No Accidents for sale in North York, ON
2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX HEV Clean Carfax No Accidents 6,354 KM $46,590 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD Pkg. Clean Carfax No Accidents for sale in North York, ON
2026 Kia Seltos EX AWD Pkg. Clean Carfax No Accidents 4,225 KM $32,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos LX FWD for sale in North York, ON
2022 Kia Seltos LX FWD 182,692 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2022 Kia Seltos