2022 Kia Sorento

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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Special Price Offer!! Dont Miss Out on this Brilliant Black vehicle thats in excellent condition. It includes options such </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>as:<span style=color: black; background: white;> <span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1><span data-sheets-root=1>LX PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPERTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY</span></span> plus </span>Many<span style=color: black; background: white;> More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. </span></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 297.0pt 324.0pt;><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></strong></p>

2022 Kia Sorento

96,892 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Sorento

LX PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, REARVIEW CAMER

Watch This Vehicle
14432605

2022 Kia Sorento

LX PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, REARVIEW CAMER

Location

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9598

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
96,892KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC2NG148331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Black vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LX PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPERTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

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We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

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1 (855) 581-XXXX

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1 (855) 581-9598

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$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Canada Finance

1 (855) 581-9598

2022 Kia Sorento