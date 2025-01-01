Menu
2022 Lexus RX 350
L 7 SEATER | SUNROOF | ONE OWNER | DIRECT FROM LEXUS
NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! DIRECTLY FROM LEXUS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!
GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

2022 Lexus RX 350

141,321 KM

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lexus RX 350

L 7 SEATER | SUNROOF | ONE OWNER | DIRECT FROM LEXUS

13183868

2022 Lexus RX 350

L 7 SEATER | SUNROOF | ONE OWNER | DIRECT FROM LEXUS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,321KM
VIN JTJHZKFA1N2039631

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 141,321 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! DIRECTLY FROM LEXUS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2022 Lexus RX 350