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<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON SADDLE INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGERS, POWER ROOF, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, ADJUSTABLE BRAKE/GAS PEDALS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BUCKET SEATS IN THE MIDDLE ROW, 24 CUSTOM RIMS. SATELLITE RADIO. POWER RUNNING BOARDS. TILT CRUISE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, THIRD ROW SEATING, ALL THE OPTIONS. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FOR 4 YEARS  FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCE PRICE 54999.00 CASH PRICE 56999.00. A FAMILY OWNED AND RUN BUSINESS FOR OVER 30 YEARS, FULL LICENSED REPAIR SHOP</p>

2022 Lincoln Navigator

120,367 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Lincoln Navigator

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14421825.822506199?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17786

2022 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LT4NEL05281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,367 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON SADDLE INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGERS, POWER ROOF, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, ADJUSTABLE BRAKE/GAS PEDALS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BUCKET SEATS IN THE MIDDLE ROW, 24" CUSTOM RIMS. SATELLITE RADIO. POWER RUNNING BOARDS. TILT CRUISE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, THIRD ROW SEATING, ALL THE OPTIONS. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FOR 4 YEARS  FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCE PRICE 54999.00 CASH PRICE 56999.00. A FAMILY OWNED AND RUN BUSINESS FOR OVER 30 YEARS, FULL LICENSED REPAIR SHOP

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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$54,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2022 Lincoln Navigator