$54,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
2022 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,367 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON SADDLE INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGERS, POWER ROOF, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, ADJUSTABLE BRAKE/GAS PEDALS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BUCKET SEATS IN THE MIDDLE ROW, 24" CUSTOM RIMS. SATELLITE RADIO. POWER RUNNING BOARDS. TILT CRUISE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, THIRD ROW SEATING, ALL THE OPTIONS. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FOR 4 YEARS FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCE PRICE 54999.00 CASH PRICE 56999.00. A FAMILY OWNED AND RUN BUSINESS FOR OVER 30 YEARS, FULL LICENSED REPAIR SHOP
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