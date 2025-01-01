Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

93,527 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
13158292

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220 4MATIC Sedan

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1762569878
  2. 1762569878
  3. 1762569878
  4. 1762569878
  5. 1762569878
  6. 1762569878
  7. 1762569878
  8. 1762569878
  9. 1762569878
  10. 1762569879
  11. 1762569878
  12. 1762569878
  13. 1762569878
  14. 1762569878
  15. 1762569879
  16. 1762569879
  17. 1762569879
  18. 1762569879
  19. 1762569879
  20. 1762569879
  21. 1762569879
  22. 1762569879
  23. 1762569879
  24. 1762569879
  25. 1762569879
  26. 1762569879
  27. 1762569879
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,527KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K3G4FB6NJ361684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,527 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT 74,087 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 44,443 KM $27,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 for sale in North York, ON
2023 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 26,102 KM $27,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class