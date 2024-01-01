$34,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$34,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N5992
- Mileage 52,804 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
