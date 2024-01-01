Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|+++

$34,499 + tax & licensing

52,804 KM

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

VIN W1K3G4FB3NJ363098
Stock # N5992

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

52,804 KM

Details Description

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,804KM
VIN W1K3G4FB3NJ363098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5992
  • Mileage 52,804 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG