Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS MATTE GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

41,520 KM

Details Description

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 //AMG PKG | ONE OWNER | PANO | ALCANTARA

Watch This Vehicle
14282738

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 //AMG PKG | ONE OWNER | PANO | ALCANTARA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 14282738
  2. 14282738
  3. 14282738
  4. 14282738
  5. 14282738
  6. 14282738
  7. 14282738
  8. 14282738
  9. 14282738
  10. 14282738
  11. 14282738
  12. 14282738
  13. 14282738
  14. 14282738
  15. 14282738
  16. 14282738
  17. 14282738
  18. 14282738
  19. 14282738
  20. 14282738
  21. 14282738
  22. 14282738
  23. 14282738
  24. 14282738
  25. 14282738
  26. 14282738
  27. 14282738
  28. 14282738
  29. 14282738
  30. 14282738
  31. 14282738
  32. 14282738
  33. 14282738
  34. 14282738
  35. 14282738
  36. 14282738
  37. 14282738
  38. 14282738
  39. 14282738
  40. 14282738
  41. 14282738
  42. 14282738
Contact Seller

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
41,520KM
VIN W1K5J4HB5NN319667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,520 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS MATTE GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!**


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 Lexus RX 350 F-SPORT 2 | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM for sale in North York, ON
2019 Lexus RX 350 F-SPORT 2 | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM 122,841 KM $36,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i //M PKG SHADOWLINE | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i //M PKG SHADOWLINE | PANO | LOADED 97,327 KM $25,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 //M PKG | PANO | REAR CAMERA | HEATED WHEEL for sale in North York, ON
2018 BMW X1 //M PKG | PANO | REAR CAMERA | HEATED WHEEL 142,846 KM $14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class