2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, TUNEIN, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, WEB BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, LINGUATRONIC, AND MUCH MORE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

34,233 KM

Details Description

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|BIGSCREEN|AMBIENT|360CAM|LED|

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|BIGSCREEN|AMBIENT|360CAM|LED|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10875957
  2. 10875957
  3. 10875957
  4. 10875957
  5. 10875957
  6. 10875957
  7. 10875957
  8. 10875957
  9. 10875957
  10. 10875957
  11. 10875957
  12. 10875957
  13. 10875957
  14. 10875957
  15. 10875957
  16. 10875957
  17. 10875957
  18. 10875957
  19. 10875957
  20. 10875957
  21. 10875957
  22. 10875957
  23. 10875957
  24. 10875957
  25. 10875957
  26. 10875957
  27. 10875957
  28. 10875957
  29. 10875957
  30. 10875957
  31. 10875957
  32. 10875957
  33. 10875957
  34. 10875957
  35. 10875957
  36. 10875957
  37. 10875957
  38. 10875957
  39. 10875957
  40. 10875957
  41. 10875957
  42. 10875957
  43. 10875957
Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,233KM
Used
VIN W1N4M4HB2NW186687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5670
  • Mileage 34,233 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, TUNEIN, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, WEB BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, LINGUATRONIC, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i|NAV|HEADSUP|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|LED for sale in North York, ON
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i|NAV|HEADSUP|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|LED 79,039 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|CREAMLEATHER|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2017 Audi A4 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|CREAMLEATHER|+++ 78,189 KM $27,587 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|CREAMLEATHER|AIRSUSP for sale in North York, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|CREAMLEATHER|AIRSUSP 66,505 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class