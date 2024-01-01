Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

51,538 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Night package, intelligent drive package, amg pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Night package, intelligent drive package, amg pkg

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1721418560
  2. 1721418558
  3. 1721418559
  4. 1721418559
  5. 1721418558
  6. 1721418558
  7. 1721418558
  8. 1721418558
  9. 1721418558
  10. 1721418558
  11. 1721418558
  12. 1721418558
  13. 1721418558
  14. 1721418558
  15. 1721418558
  16. 1721418559
  17. 1721418559
  18. 1721418559
  19. 1721418559
  20. 1721418559
  21. 1721418559
  22. 1721418559
  23. 1721418559
  24. 1721418559
  25. 1721418559
  26. 1721418559
  27. 1721418559
  28. 1721418559
  29. 1721418531
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,538KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1N4N4HB7NJ342927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17411
  • Mileage 51,538 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

night package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 Night package, intelligent drive package, amg pkg for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 Night package, intelligent drive package, amg pkg 51,538 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 9,960 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q7 for sale in North York, ON
2024 Audi Q7 0 $67,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250