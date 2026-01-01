$46,985+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
350 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 360 CAMERA
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
350 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 360 CAMERA
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
437-494-3945
$46,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,576KM
VIN 4JGFB4KBXNA584009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FD1B9A
- Mileage 56,576 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE!
** CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%**
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEAD UP DISPLAY, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, FRONT HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST FEATURES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, AMIBENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, SEAT KINETICS & SEAT HEATING BALANCE, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.
WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
