** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** 
** CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE! ** 
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%** 


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! 
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! 


** GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEAD UP DISPLAY, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, FRONT HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST FEATURES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, AMIBENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, SEAT KINETICS & SEAT HEATING BALANCE, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** 




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ 
TOTALAUTOSALES 


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
OUR NEW LOCATION: 
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** 


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

56,576 KM

Details Description

$46,985

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

350 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 360 CAMERA

13508273

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

350 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 360 CAMERA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$46,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,576KM
VIN 4JGFB4KBXNA584009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FD1B9A
  • Mileage 56,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$46,985

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class