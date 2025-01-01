2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747864385209_11418275512716891 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Special Finance Price: $68,999 | Cash Price: $70,499</p><p>2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 4MATIC - No Accidents, Clean CarFax, 2 Keys - AMG Package, 6 Passenger, Leather, Keyless, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Burmester Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Panel Heating, Ambient Lighting, Seat Kinetics, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row Power Captain Seats, 3rd Row Power Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer: 110,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$68,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450 4MATIC - AMGPKG|PANO|NAVI|360CAM|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP

Watch This Vehicle
12551195

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450 4MATIC - AMGPKG|PANO|NAVI|360CAM|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12551195
  2. 12551195
  3. 12551195
  4. 12551195
  5. 12551195
  6. 12551195
  7. 12551195
  8. 12551195
  9. 12551195
  10. 12551195
  11. 12551195
  12. 12551195
  13. 12551195
  14. 12551195
  15. 12551195
  16. 12551195
  17. 12551195
  18. 12551195
  19. 12551195
  20. 12551195
  21. 12551195
  22. 12551195
  23. 12551195
  24. 12551195
  25. 12551195
  26. 12551195
  27. 12551195
  28. 12551195
  29. 12551195
  30. 12551195
  31. 12551195
  32. 12551195
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$68,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,000KM
VIN 4JGFF5KE2NA604791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 604791
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $68,999 | Cash Price: $70,499

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 4MATIC - No Accidents, Clean CarFax, 2 Keys - AMG Package, 6 Passenger, Leather, Keyless, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Burmester Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Panel Heating, Ambient Lighting, Seat Kinetics, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row Power Captain Seats, 3rd Row Power Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 110,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Mini Overhead Console
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Front Cupholder
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Live Traffic Information
Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Rear Cupholder

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
80 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Easy-Pack Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Auxiliary rear heater
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Power Fold Into Floor
Memory Settings -inc: Head Restraints
Engine: 3.0L Biturbo V6
Media Display
Heated Front Armrests
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
300 kgs (7
275 lbs)
Advanced MBUX Functions
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD - 7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA|BLUETOOTH for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD - 7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA|BLUETOOTH 167,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan 370Z - CLEAN CARFAX|6SPDMANUAL|ALLOYS|PUSHSTART for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan 370Z - CLEAN CARFAX|6SPDMANUAL|ALLOYS|PUSHSTART 46,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - 8PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - 8PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA 167,000 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS