2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS63 AMG|V8BITURBO|4MATIC+|NO LUX TAX|MASSAGE|HUD
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS63 AMG|V8BITURBO|4MATIC+|NO LUX TAX|MASSAGE|HUD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,358 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : HANDCRAFTED AMG V8 BITURBO ENGINE, 4MATIC+ AWD, POWER REAR RECLINING SEATS, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, REAR PASSENGER REMOVABLE TOUCHSCREEN CONTROL TABLET, REAR WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, SIDE STEPS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED DRIVE MODE SELECTOR WHEEL, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, PANEL HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, AMG BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, POWER WINDOW SHADES, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
