$89,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Diesel Van
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
85KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8721656
- Stock #: 446627
- VIN: W1Y4DCHY9NP000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 85 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW VAN INSTOCK.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9