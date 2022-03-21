Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

85 KM

$89,999

+ tax & licensing
$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Diesel Van

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Diesel Van

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

85KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8721656
  Stock #: 446627
  VIN: W1Y4DCHY9NP000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 85 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW VAN INSTOCK.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
