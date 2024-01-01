Menu
**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DUAL SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2022 Nissan Maxima

92,696 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
92,696KM
VIN 1N4AA6DV2NC506094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6173
  • Mileage 92,696 KM

Vehicle Description

