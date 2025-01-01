$209,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 GTS Coupe|NO LUX TAX|CHRONO|BURMESTER|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$209,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,559 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : AWD, POWER SPOILER, SPORT CHRONO PKG, FRONT LIFT SYSTYEM, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI CHASSIS MODES, SPORT EXHAUST MODE, MASSIVE POWER SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, SUEDE INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BASIC ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SPOTIFY, APPLEMUSIC, APPLEPODCASTS, ONLINE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM 20 INCH PORSCHE WHEELS, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, ANALOG CLOCK, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, REMOTE FRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
