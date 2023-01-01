Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

7,365 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

TRX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

TRX

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

  1. 1676644660
  2. 1676644660
  3. 1676644661
  4. 1676644659
  5. 1676644660
  6. 1676644660
  7. 1676644660
  8. 1676644665
  9. 1676644665
  10. 1676644665
  11. 1676644661
  12. 1676644666
  13. 1676644666
  14. 1676644666
  15. 1676644666
  16. 1676644666
  17. 1676644665
  18. 1676644665
  19. 1676644663
  20. 1676644665
  21. 1676644666
  22. 1676644664
  23. 1676644665
  24. 1676644666
  25. 1676644665
  26. 1676644666
  27. 1676644663
  28. 1676644664
  29. 1676644665
  30. 1676644666
  31. 1676644667
  32. 1676644666
  33. 1676644667
  34. 1676644664
  35. 1676644664
  36. 1676644664
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630352
  • VIN: 1C6SRFU92NN278555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 81,987 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 127,119 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 TRX
 7,365 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory