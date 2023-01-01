Menu
2022 RAM 3500

19,456 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

+ taxes & licensing

19,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9555775
  • VIN: 3C63R3DLXNG152726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

