2022 RAM 3500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 4 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9555775

9555775 VIN: 3C63R3DLXNG152726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,456 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.