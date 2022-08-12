Menu
2022 RAM Cargo Van

55 KM

Details Description Features

$75,500

+ tax & licensing
$75,500

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2022 RAM Cargo Van

2022 RAM Cargo Van

HIGHROOF 2500 159 WHEEL BASE

2022 RAM Cargo Van

HIGHROOF 2500 159 WHEEL BASE

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$75,500

+ taxes & licensing

55KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8974282
  • Stock #: 121838
  • VIN: 3C6LRVDG6NE121838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VAN IS LIKE NEW.  NEW INTERIOR STYLE FOR 2022

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
