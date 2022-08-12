$75,500+ tax & licensing
$75,500
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2022 RAM Cargo Van
HIGHROOF 2500 159 WHEEL BASE
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
55KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8974282
- Stock #: 121838
- VIN: 3C6LRVDG6NE121838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 55 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VAN IS LIKE NEW. NEW INTERIOR STYLE FOR 2022
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
