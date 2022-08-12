2022 RAM Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $75,500 + taxes & licensing 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974282

8974282 Stock #: 121838

121838 VIN: 3C6LRVDG6NE121838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.