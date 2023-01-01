Menu
2022 RAM ProMaster City

55 KM

Details

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

2022 RAM ProMaster City

2022 RAM ProMaster City

BACKUP CAMERA

2022 RAM ProMaster City

BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

55KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642619
  • Stock #: X93888
  • VIN: ZFBHRFCB1N6X93999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VAN IS LIKE NEW.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
