$57,888+ tax & licensing
$57,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
2022 RAM ProMaster City
BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$57,888
+ taxes & licensing
55KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9642619
- Stock #: X93888
- VIN: ZFBHRFCB1N6X93999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VAN IS LIKE NEW.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
