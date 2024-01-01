Menu
2022 Subaru Ascent Limited Package: 260hp 2.4L turbocharger 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 7 passenger seating, heated front & rear seats heated steering wheel, GPS navigation, Harmon Kardon 14 speaker surround sound, leather seating, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, power driver & passenger seat, blind spot detection, reverse automatic braking, power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, 19 cup holders, rear cross traffic alert, Eyesight driver assist technology, 20 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2022 Subaru ASCENT

77,539 KM

$33,795

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 5000lbs Towing Capacity 7 Passenger

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 5000lbs Towing Capacity 7 Passenger

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,539KM
VIN 4S4WMAPDXN3405202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,539 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Subaru Ascent Limited Package: 260hp 2.4L turbocharger 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 7 passenger seating, heated front & rear seats heated steering wheel, GPS navigation, Harmon Kardon 14 speaker surround sound, leather seating, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, power driver & passenger seat, blind spot detection, reverse automatic braking, power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, 19 cup holders, rear cross traffic alert, ''Eyesight'' driver assist technology, 20 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Electronic Compass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Reclining Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Collision Avoidance System
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Audio Voice Control
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Subaru ASCENT