<p>FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING.LANE DEPARTURE, POWER ROOF, BIG REAR SPOILER, DASH CAMERA, CUSTOM GRILL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PRE COLLISION BRAKING, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO AND MORE 23999.00 FINANCE PRICE. 25,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2022 Subaru WRX

105,975 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Used
105,975KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VBAH65N8016742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,975 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK CLOTH WITH RED STITCHING.LANE DEPARTURE, POWER ROOF, BIG REAR SPOILER, DASH CAMERA, CUSTOM GRILL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PRE COLLISION BRAKING, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO AND MORE 23999.00 FINANCE PRICE. 25,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2022 Subaru WRX