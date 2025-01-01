$89,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model X
AWD|FULLSELFDRIVING|FALCONDOORS|NAV|WHITESEATS|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,944 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : AWD, FULL SELF DRIVING, AUTOPILOT, POWER REAR FALCON WING DOORS, POWER FRONT DOORS, BIODEFENSE MODE, STEERING YOKE, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN, REAR TOUCHSCREEN, DUAL PHONE WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING WHITE INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING YOKE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOSTEER(BETA), FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, EMERGENCY LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, LIVEONE, CARAOKE, TIDAL, APPLEMUSIC, SPOTIFY, APPLEPODCASTS, AUDIBLE, AMAZONMUSIC, YOUTUBEMUSIC, TUNEIN, BLUETOOTH, ARCADE GAMES, TOYBOX, ROMANCE MODE, BROWSER, NETFLIX, DISNEY+, YOUTUBE, TWITCH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM IMMERSIVE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
